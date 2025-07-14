Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, held a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Dix, New Jersey, Nov. 3, 2024. The unit bid farewell to 1st Sgt. Ambericent N. Cornett and welcomed 1st Sgt. Rick A. Snipe. (U.S. Army Reserve Photos by Maj. Asya Parker)