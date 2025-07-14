Spc. Sebastian Onate Hernandez (left) and Lt. Col. Christopher Gundersen (right) add the Sibert Award streamer to the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command colors. Gundersen, the team leader for Nuclear Disablement Team 2, said NDT 2 trained with its South Korean counterparts and served on the FBI-led joint service and interagency nuclear forensics task force that stays ready to collect and package samples of radioactive fallout that enable partner agencies to conduct forensic analysis for attribution. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Molly A. Treece.
Nuclear Disablement Team 2 earns prestigious Sibert Award from US Army Chemical Corps
