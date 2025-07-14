Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nuclear Disablement Team 2 earns prestigious Sibert Award from US Army Chemical Corps [Image 1 of 2]

    Nuclear Disablement Team 2 earns prestigious Sibert Award from US Army Chemical Corps

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Capt. Molly Treece 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Lt. Col. Christopher Gundersen, the team leader of Nuclear Disablement Team 2, prepares to add the Sibert Award streamer to the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command unit colors. Gundersen said NDT 2 trained with its South Korean counterparts and served on the FBI-led joint service and interagency nuclear forensics task force that stays ready to collect and package samples of radioactive fallout that enable partner agencies to conduct forensic analysis for attribution. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Molly A. Treece.

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:11
    Photo ID: 9185403
    VIRIN: 250711-A-YC505-1007
    Resolution: 4302x2868
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: MONTCLAIR, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Nuclear Disablement Team 2 earns prestigious Sibert Award from US Army Chemical Corps [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Molly Treece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Chemical Corps
    20th CBRNE Command
    Sibert Award
    Nuclear Disablement Team 2

