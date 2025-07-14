Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Post Redesignation Ceremony Fort Rucker 2025

    Post Redesignation Ceremony Fort Rucker 2025

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    Fort Rucker conducts a Post Redesignation Ceremony honoring aviation pioneer Capt. Edward W. Rucker Jr., July 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 12:09
    Photo ID: 9185409
    VIRIN: 250717-A-LO141-9369
    Resolution: 5666x3461
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Post Redesignation Ceremony Fort Rucker 2025, by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Home of Army Aviation’ Redesignated Fort Rucker

    tradoc
    fort rucker
    avcoe

