Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, speaks during the Post Redesignation Ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 17, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9185407
|VIRIN:
|250717-A-LO141-2266
|Resolution:
|5096x3451
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Post Redesignation Ceremony Fort Rucker 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Home of Army Aviation’ Redesignated Fort Rucker
No keywords found.