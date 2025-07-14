Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District toured the Ashtabula 204 dredging site to learn more and view the dredging process including sediment placement as it occurred., July 15, 2025, Ashtabula, Ohio. This project is expected to significantly improve the condition of Ashtabula Harbor for native plants and animals as well as area residents and visitors to the waterfront. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)