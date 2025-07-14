The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District toured the Ashtabula 204 dredging site to learn more and view the dredging process including sediment placement as it occurred, July 15, 2025, Ashtabula, Ohio. This project is expected to significantly improve the condition of Ashtabula Harbor for native plants and animals as well as area residents and visitors to the waterfront. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9185386
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-VR700-1003
|Resolution:
|4759x3173
|Size:
|6.82 MB
|Location:
|ASHTABULA, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.