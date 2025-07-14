Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team

    ASHTABULA, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District toured the Ashtabula 204 dredging site to learn more and view the dredging process including sediment placement as it occurred, July 15, 2025, Ashtabula, Ohio. This project is expected to significantly improve the condition of Ashtabula Harbor for native plants and animals as well as area residents and visitors to the waterfront. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:56
    Photo ID: 9185386
    VIRIN: 250715-A-VR700-1003
    Resolution: 4759x3173
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: ASHTABULA, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team [Image 5 of 5], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team
    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team
    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team
    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team
    Ashtabula Dredging Site Visit with the DMMP Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download