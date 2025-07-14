Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

    TIMOR SEA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ana Souza Young 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, makes its approach to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Timor Sea in support of Talisman Sabre 2025, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ana Souza Young)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 10:51
    Photo ID: 9185285
    VIRIN: 250715-N-NE252-2059
    Resolution: 2351x3526
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: TIMOR SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ana Souza Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    TS
    TalismanSabre
    7thFleet
    talismansabre25
    Interoperability

