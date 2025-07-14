George Washington Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60R Seahawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, makes its approach to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Timor Sea in support of Talisman Sabre 2025, July 15, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ana Souza Young)