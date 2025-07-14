Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDEURO: Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production with Allies [Image 5 of 6]

    LANDEURO: Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production with Allies

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    From right to left: Heidi Grant, president and CEO of Heidi Grant Global, Patrick Mason, acting principal deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army, and Eva Hagwall, deputy director general and deputy national armament director for the Swedish Defence Materel Administration, speak at the "Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production with Allies" panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 10:33
    Photo ID: 9185249
    VIRIN: 250717-A-UE565-1328
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 898.61 KB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Allies
    StrongerTogether
    LANDEURO
    NATO

