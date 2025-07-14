LANDEURO: Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production with Allies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right to left: Heidi Grant, president and CEO of Heidi Grant Global, Patrick Mason, acting principal deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Army, Eva Hagwall, deputy director general and deputy national armament director for the Swedish Defence Materel Administration, and retired Lt. Gen. Kirk Smith, consultant from Pentacle Global, speak at the "Updating the Arsenal of Democracy: Co-Production with Allies" panel at LANDEURO at the RheinMain CongressCenter in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 17, 2025. LANDEURO brings together industry and Allies to shape and accelerate industrial resilience, strengthening NATO’s force posture, and reinforcing global deterrence. LANDEURO is the launchpad, and USAREUR-AF is the test bed for joint transformation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)