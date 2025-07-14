Soldiers from the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 10:41
|Photo ID:
|9185216
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-WK347-5160
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 19 of 19], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.