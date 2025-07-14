Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 12 of 19]

    Army Combat Fitness Test

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Photo by Maj. Asya Parker 

    336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    Soldiers from the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command participate in an Army Combat Fitness Test at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 10:41
    Photo ID: 9185211
    VIRIN: 250503-A-WK347-1842
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test [Image 19 of 19], by MAJ Asya Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACFT
    336EMIB

