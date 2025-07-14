Miss America 2025 Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, an Alabama native, poses for a photo with service members aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Diligence (WMEC-616) during a July 15 tour of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and its tenant commands. Stockard's visit concentrated on meeting Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Coastguardsmen, touring classrooms with service members training as the next generation of aviators and aviation maintenance technicians as well as observing the Coast Guard mission at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation.’ (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)