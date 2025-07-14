Miss America 2025 Visits Naval Air Station Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard, an Alabama native, greets Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra 'Mamasan' Newman and NAS Pensacola Command Master Chief Jim Wallace July 15 before a tour of the installation and its tenant commands. Stockard's visit concentrated on meeting Sailors, Marines, Airmen and Coastguardsmen, touring classrooms with service members training as the next generation of aviators and aviation maintenance technicians as well as observing the Coast Guard mission at the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation.’ (U.S. Navy photo by Austen McClain)