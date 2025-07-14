190th Airmen At Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Christian Scholtz, a Vehicle Maintainer, sits behind the wheel of a vehicle on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2025. Scholtz is a member of the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, Kansas, who visited Ramstein for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)