U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Christian Scholtz, a Vehicle Maintainer, sits behind the wheel of a vehicle on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 15, 2025. Scholtz is a member of the Vehicle Maintenance Shop at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Topeka, Kansas, who visited Ramstein for annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 05:43
|Photo ID:
|9184762
|VIRIN:
|250715-Z-VT285-1005
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|925.82 KB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PHALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 190th Airmen At Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Abigail Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.