    190th Airmen At Ramstein Air Base, Germany [Image 1 of 2]

    190th Airmen At Ramstein Air Base, Germany

    MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Brook Sumonja, a Public Affairs Specialist, poses with a camera on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2025. Sumonja was working alongside the 86th Airlift Wing while on Temporarily Duty Service to Germany in support of annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 05:43
    Photo ID: 9184752
    VIRIN: 250714-Z-VT285-1030
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
