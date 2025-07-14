190th Airmen At Ramstein Air Base, Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sergeant Brook Sumonja, a Public Affairs Specialist, poses with a camera on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 14, 2025. Sumonja was working alongside the 86th Airlift Wing while on Temporarily Duty Service to Germany in support of annual training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Abigail Butler)