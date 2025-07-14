U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach (USAG Ansbach) and partner city Herrieden celebrate 41 years of friendship at the annual German-American Partnership Shoot. Held at Oberdachstetten Training Area, 18 teams competed, strengthening ties between U.S. Soldiers, German reservists, and Herrieden Rifle Club members. Jerry Lindsey, local training area/range coordinator with Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) (left) speaks with Cpt. Gregory Gehring assigned to USAG Ansbach (right). Ansbach, Germany, July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 02:14
|Photo ID:
|9184634
|VIRIN:
|250711-A-EX530-1191
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|23.69 MB
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Partnership Shoot 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.