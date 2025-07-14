German-American Partnership Shoot 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach (USAG Ansbach) and partner city Herrieden celebrate 41 years of friendship at the annual German-American Partnership Shoot. Held at Oberdachstetten Training Area, 18 teams competed, strengthening ties between U.S. Soldiers, German reservists, and Herrieden Rifle Club members. Jerry Lindsey, local training area/range coordinator with Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) (left) speaks with Cpt. Gregory Gehring assigned to USAG Ansbach (right). Ansbach, Germany, July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)