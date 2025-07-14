Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025 [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and partner city Herrieden celebrate 41 years of friendship at the annual German-American Partnership Shoot. Held at Oberdachstetten Training Area, 18 teams competed, strengthening ties between U.S. Soldiers, German reservists, and Herrieden Rifle Club members. Ansbach, Germany, July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 02:14
    Photo ID: 9184633
    VIRIN: 250711-A-EX530-1006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.32 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German-American Partnership Shoot 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025
    German-American Partnership Shoot 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Strong Europe
    7 ATC
    7 Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF
    European Support 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download