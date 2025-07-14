German-American Partnership Shoot 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach and partner city Herrieden celebrate 41 years of friendship at the annual German-American Partnership Shoot. Held at Oberdachstetten Training Area, 18 teams competed, strengthening ties between U.S. Soldiers, German reservists, and Herrieden Rifle Club members. Ansbach, Germany, July 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)