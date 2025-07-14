The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, meritoriously promotes, re-enlists, and presents awards to several Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command during a key leadership engagement at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla., July 8, 2025. In addition to the meritorious promotions, one Marine was recognized with a regular promotion. The visit included discussions with senior leadership from Marine Forces Central Command and U.S. Central Command, highlighting continued commitment to operational readiness and leadership development across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 21:34
|Photo ID:
|9184272
|VIRIN:
|250716-M-WQ703-6686
|Resolution:
|4125x4125
|Size:
|14.09 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commandant Highlights Leadership and Excellence at MARCENT [Image 7 of 7], by MGySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.