    Commandant Highlights Leadership and Excellence at MARCENT [Image 7 of 7]

    Commandant Highlights Leadership and Excellence at MARCENT

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown    

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, meritoriously promotes, re-enlists, and presents awards to several Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command during a key leadership engagement at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla., July 8, 2025. In addition to the meritorious promotions, one Marine was recognized with a regular promotion. The visit included discussions with senior leadership from Marine Forces Central Command and U.S. Central Command, highlighting continued commitment to operational readiness and leadership development across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 21:34
    Photo ID: 9184272
    VIRIN: 250716-M-WQ703-6686
    Resolution: 4125x4125
    Size: 14.09 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
