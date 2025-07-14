Commandant Highlights Leadership and Excellence at MARCENT

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith, meritoriously promotes, re-enlists, and presents awards to several Marines assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command during a key leadership engagement at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Fla., July 8, 2025. In addition to the meritorious promotions, one Marine was recognized with a regular promotion. The visit included discussions with senior leadership from Marine Forces Central Command and U.S. Central Command, highlighting continued commitment to operational readiness and leadership development across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)