Service members participating in the Leading Edge course receive instructions on how to operate the M4 Carbine during electronic simulation training hosted by Army Support Activity at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26, 2025. Leading Edge is a biannual joint operation training course offered to service members between the ranks of E-4 to E-6 from all military branches to enhance leadership, interoperability, and understanding of each service’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Davenport)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 20:39
|Photo ID:
|9184170
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-EG753-1029
|Resolution:
|5189x3409
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.