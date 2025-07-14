JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members participating in the Leading Edge course receive instructions on how to operate the M4 Carbine during electronic simulation training hosted by Army Support Activity at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26, 2025. Leading Edge is a biannual joint operation training course offered to service members between the ranks of E-4 to E-6 from all military branches to enhance leadership, interoperability, and understanding of each service’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Davenport)