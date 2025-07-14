Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Davenport 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Service members participating in the Leading Edge course receive instructions on how to operate the M4 Carbine during electronic simulation training hosted by Army Support Activity at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26, 2025. Leading Edge is a biannual joint operation training course offered to service members between the ranks of E-4 to E-6 from all military branches to enhance leadership, interoperability, and understanding of each service’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Davenport)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:39
    Photo ID: 9184170
    VIRIN: 250626-F-EG753-1029
    Resolution: 5189x3409
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course [Image 6 of 6], by 2nd Lt. Gabriel Davenport, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course
    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course
    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course
    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course
    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course
    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JBMDL #USAF #USASA #LeadingEdge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download