    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course [Image 4 of 6]

    JBMDL forges tomorrow’s innovators at ‘Leading Edge’ course

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Susan Moriarty 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Service members participate in M4 carbine qualification during electronic simulation training hosted by Army Support Activity as part of the Leading Edge course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 26, 2025. Leading Edge is a biannual joint operation training course offered to service members between the ranks of E-4 to E-6 from all military branches to enhance leadership, interoperability, and understanding of each service’s capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Susan Moriarty)

