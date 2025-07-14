Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Federal firefighters, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD), perform fire operations, including live burn training, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 15, 2025. FFD live burn training consists of fire hose deployment and initial attack strategies. The emergency response personnel train regularly to ensure readiness to respond to incidents. The FFD provides fire protection and emergency medical services to all Department of Defense military installations and mutual aid to the local community. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 20:18
    Photo ID: 9184156
    VIRIN: 250715-N-PW030-1003
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 95.64 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training
    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training
    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training
    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training
    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    FFD
    live burns
    Federal Fire Department
    firefighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download