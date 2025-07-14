CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Federal firefighters, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD), perform fire operations, including live burn training, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, July 15, 2025. FFD live burn training consists of fire hose deployment and initial attack strategies. The emergency response personnel train regularly to ensure readiness to respond to incidents. The FFD provides fire protection and emergency medical services to all Department of Defense military installations and mutual aid to the local community. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (Courtesy Photo)