U.S. Army Sgt. Yaneidee Charriez, an animal care specialist, assigned to the 7350th Veterinary Detachment, Ala., and a volunteer care for a dog in recovery after being neutered during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Rhea County Fair Grounds, Rhea County, Tenn., July 14, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)
|07.13.2025
|07.16.2025 17:29
|9183754
|250714-Z-EY297-1158
|7382x4921
|8.04 MB
|TENNESSEE, US
|2
|0
Operation Healthy Tennessee Veterinarian Services [Image 29 of 29], by SSgt Brittni Capozzi