    Operation Healthy Tennessee Veterinarian Services [Image 26 of 29]

    Operation Healthy Tennessee Veterinarian Services

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt.Col Andrew Duncan, a veterinarian, assigned to the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, S.C., performs a neutering surgery during Operation Healthy Tennessee, Rhea County Fair Grounds, Rhea County, Tenn., July 10, 2025. Operation Healthy Tennessee provides no-cost medical, dental, vision and veterinary services to the residents of Bledsoe and Rhea County, as well as the surrounding areas while satisfying training requirements for active-duty, reserve and Air National Guard service members and units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

