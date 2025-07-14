NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt addresses PWD Annapolis staff during all hands event, NSA Annapolis.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 14:49
|Photo ID:
|9183363
|VIRIN:
|250701-N-AE927-9831
|Resolution:
|3984x2240
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions [Image 6 of 6], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions
No keywords found.