NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington’s newly

appointed Commanding Officer, Capt. Daniel Schmitt held comprehensive team break-out sessions with leadership and staff during his first Public Works Department (PWD) Day at Naval Support Activity

Annapolis.



The day-long event featured discussions on critical infrastructure challenges, including personnel

management demands, technology integration and surplus property disposal. Schmitt emphasized the

command’s focus on leveraging technology for predictive decision-making and developing automated

reporting tools to enhance operational efficiency.



“The PWD Annapolis team’s passion, dedication to mission and sense of urgency really came through,”

said Schmitt. “Most of our discussion revolved around how to do our jobs more effectively and efficiently. I found it very motivating to see the pride and professionalism of our workforce.”



The commanding officer highlighted the Navy’s development of visual dashboards to monitor shore

infrastructure readiness and stressed the importance of automating administrative tasks to allow

employees more time for core mission delivery.



Deputy Public Works Officer Takis Tzamaras expressed appreciation for the commanding officer’s

engagement with the team.



“His vision for the coming years is instrumental in enabling us to align our team and deliver critical

capabilities for the warfighter at NSA Annapolis,” Tzamaras said.



Schmitt addressed workforce concerns following recent organizational changes, confirming that

command priorities are aligned with stabilizing impacts from workforce shaping actions. The captain

encouraged creative approaches to infrastructure management while maintaining mission-critical

standards. The sessions concluded with discussions on developing mitigation strategies for building and maintaining resilient infrastructure in support of future operations.



NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public

works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and

acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

