Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions

    Photo By Natasha Waldron Anthony | PWD Annapolis Day, Halligan Hall, NSA Annapolis... read more read more

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Story by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington’s newly
    appointed Commanding Officer, Capt. Daniel Schmitt held comprehensive team break-out sessions with leadership and staff during his first Public Works Department (PWD) Day at Naval Support Activity
    Annapolis.

    The day-long event featured discussions on critical infrastructure challenges, including personnel
    management demands, technology integration and surplus property disposal. Schmitt emphasized the
    command’s focus on leveraging technology for predictive decision-making and developing automated
    reporting tools to enhance operational efficiency.

    “The PWD Annapolis team’s passion, dedication to mission and sense of urgency really came through,”
    said Schmitt. “Most of our discussion revolved around how to do our jobs more effectively and efficiently. I found it very motivating to see the pride and professionalism of our workforce.”

    The commanding officer highlighted the Navy’s development of visual dashboards to monitor shore
    infrastructure readiness and stressed the importance of automating administrative tasks to allow
    employees more time for core mission delivery.

    Deputy Public Works Officer Takis Tzamaras expressed appreciation for the commanding officer’s
    engagement with the team.

    “His vision for the coming years is instrumental in enabling us to align our team and deliver critical
    capabilities for the warfighter at NSA Annapolis,” Tzamaras said.

    Schmitt addressed workforce concerns following recent organizational changes, confirming that
    command priorities are aligned with stabilizing impacts from workforce shaping actions. The captain
    encouraged creative approaches to infrastructure management while maintaining mission-critical
    standards. The sessions concluded with discussions on developing mitigation strategies for building and maintaining resilient infrastructure in support of future operations.

    NAVFAC Washington plans, builds and maintains sustainable facilities and delivers best-value public
    works, utilities, transportation, environmental, real property, energy and facilities engineering and
    acquisition services to support Naval District Washington; Navy, Marine Corps and Joint Installations; and Federal activities throughout the National Capital Region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:49
    Story ID: 542958
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions, by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions
    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions
    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions
    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions
    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions
    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Visits PWD Annapolis for Annual Team Break-Out Sessions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Public Works Department
    NAVFAC Washington
    Maintenance
    Construction
    Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download