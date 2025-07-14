Waterway debris removal continues in Mitchell County, North Carolina July 15, 2025. More than 630,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed since work began in the county.
This work, Waterway debris removal continues in Mitchell County, North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.