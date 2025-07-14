Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Waterway debris removal continues in Mitchell County, North Carolina [Image 1 of 5]

    Waterway debris removal continues in Mitchell County, North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Waterway debris removal continues in Mitchell County, North Carolina July 15, 2025. More than 630,000 cubic yards of debris have been removed since work began in the county.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9183326
    VIRIN: 250715-A-GI410-3212
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Waterway debris removal continues in Mitchell County, North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

