CE builds at Kulis

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Romine, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron, New Jersey Air National Guard, flattens the ground around the newly installed storm drain catch basin outside the flight line facility at Kulis Air National Guard Base, Anchorage, Alaska, May 23, 2001. The 177th Civil Engineers are with the 177th Fighter Wing at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in New Jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Olsen)