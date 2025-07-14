CE builds at Kulis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Sparagna, left, and Tech. Sgt. Edwin Reyes, both with the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron, New Jersey Air National Guard, prepare a stud wall for the 210th Rescue Squadron communications and control room at Kulis Air National Guard Base, Anchorage, Alaska, May 14, 2001. The 177th Civil Engineers are with the 177th Fighter Wing at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in New Jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Olsen)