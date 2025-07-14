Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE builds at Kulis [Image 1 of 2]

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2001

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Sparagna, left, and Tech. Sgt. Edwin Reyes, both with the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron, New Jersey Air National Guard, prepare a stud wall for the 210th Rescue Squadron communications and control room at Kulis Air National Guard Base, Anchorage, Alaska, May 14, 2001. The 177th Civil Engineers are with the 177th Fighter Wing at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in New Jersey. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Olsen)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2001
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 11:44
    Photo ID: 9182845
    VIRIN: 010514-Z-AL508-1001
    Resolution: 2697x1798
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE builds at Kulis [Image 2 of 2], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    177th Fighter Wing
    NJANG
    New Jersey National Guard
    Annual Training

