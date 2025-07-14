Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jaimie Bethea 

    USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 28, 2025) Sailors aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) shore a landing craft unit (LCU) 1662, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, to the ship’s well deck. Fort Lauderdale is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). COMPTUEX tests the amphibious ready group's ability to deliver combat power wherever the nation's leadership requires, and is informed by U.S. Navy Fleet Commander requirements and assessment of ongoing operations around the globe. COMPTUEX is the Department of the Navy's commitment to deliver highly capable, integrated naval forces to promote our nation's prosperity and security, deter aggression, and provide tailorable options to our nation's leaders. COMPTUEX also allows the Navy to assess all aspects of prior readiness generation activities, which provides leaders information needed for process and resource allocation decisions for future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jaimie Bethea)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9182553
    VIRIN: 250528-N-FS947-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LCU Recovery [Image 5 of 5], by SA Jaimie Bethea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

