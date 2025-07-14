Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kade Nelson, from Columbus, Nebraska, stands guard mount watch on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while transiting the Strait of Malacca, June 20, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 08:15
|Photo ID:
|9182396
|VIRIN:
|250620-N-QV397-2009
|Location:
|STRAIT OF MALACCA
