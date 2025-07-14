Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit

    STRAIT OF MALACCA

    06.19.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Ensign Leanna Osborne, from Barbourville, Kentucky, uses an alidade on the port bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) while transiting the Strait of Malacca, June 20, 2025. Curtis Wilbur is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 08:15
    Photo ID: 9182394
    VIRIN: 250620-N-QV397-1005
    Resolution: 4631x3087
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF MALACCA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conduct Strait Transit
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit
    Curtis Wilbur Conduct Strait Transit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    Destroyer Squadron 15
    United States Navy
    Strait of Malacca
    strait transit
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download