    LANDEURO: 21st TSC Leads Warriors Corner on Eastern Flank Deterrence [Image 3 of 4]

    LANDEURO: 21st TSC Leads Warriors Corner on Eastern Flank Deterrence

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Maj. Nicholas Chopp 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted the Warriors Corner “Sustainment Implications for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL)” today, July 16, 2025 at the LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany. Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general of 21st TSC, was joined by Brig. Gen. Ronald Rietbergen from Joint Forces Command - Brunssum, Col. Valdo Veski from the Estonian Defense Forces, and Mr. Shon Monasco of Palantir.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 08:22
    Photo ID: 9182379
    VIRIN: 250716-A-UB904-4743
    Resolution: 5638x3751
    Size: 21.35 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
