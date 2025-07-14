LANDEURO: 21st TSC Leads Warriors Corner on Eastern Flank Deterrence

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command hosted the Warriors Corner “Sustainment Implications for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL)” today, July 16, 2025 at the LANDEURO Conference in Wiesbaden, Germany. Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general of 21st TSC, was joined by Brig. Gen. Ronald Rietbergen from Joint Forces Command - Brunssum, Col. Valdo Veski from the Estonian Defense Forces, and Mr. Shon Monasco of Palantir.
