    U.S. Navy and NASA Host Public Meetings for Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Proposed, Continued use of State Lands on Kauai. [Image 3 of 3]

    LIHUE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    LIHUE, Hawaii — Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Prince, originally from Fairport, New York, speaks to members of the public during a public meeting concerning the recent release of the U.S. Navy’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). The Navy is holding three public meetings July 15, 16 and 17 on the island of Kauai, which give the public the opportunity to share their comments about the DEIS and learn more about the important mission conducted at Barking Sands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 05:44
    Photo ID: 9182287
    VIRIN: 250715-N-HW207-1066
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: LIHUE, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

