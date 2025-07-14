U.S. Navy and NASA Host Public Meetings for Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Proposed, Continued use of State Lands on Kauai.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIHUE, Hawaii — Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands Commanding Officer Capt. Robert Prince, originally from Fairport, New York, speaks to members of the public during a public meeting concerning the recent release of the U.S. Navy’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS). The Navy is holding three public meetings July 15, 16 and 17 on the island of Kauai, which give the public the opportunity to share their comments about the DEIS and learn more about the important mission conducted at Barking Sands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Louis Lea)