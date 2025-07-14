U.S. Navy and NASA Host Public Meetings for Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Proposed, Continued use of State Lands on Kauai.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LIHUE, Hawaii — Manuel Kulolo'io, who is a member of the Aha Moku Advisory Committee, representing Kaho'olawe, gives comments concerning the recent release of the U.S. Navy’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) during a public meeting. The Navy is holding three public meetings July 15, 16 and 17 on the island of Kauai, which give the public the opportunity to share their comments about the DEIS and learn more about the important mission conducted at Barking Sands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Louis Lea)