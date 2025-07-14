Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club

    SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Uranga 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin (WPB 87317) holds a change of command ceremony at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club in California, presided over by Lt.j.g. Samuel Kim from Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, in Santa Barbara, California, June 12, 2025. The incoming commanding officer, Lt.j.g. Samuel Severson, previously served as the Force Protection Officer for Patrol Forces Southwest Asia in Bahrain, and now assumes command of the 87-foot cutter responsible for patrolling the northern coast of Southern California from Cambria to Malibu and surrounding waters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 05:37
    Photo ID: 9182277
    VIRIN: 250517-G-QP017-1355
    Resolution: 4032x2782
    Size: 940.24 KB
    Location: SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sector los angeles
    santa barbara
    blackfin
    ceremony
    change of command
    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download