U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin Change of Command at Santa Barbara Yacht Club

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blackfin (WPB 87317) holds a change of command ceremony at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club in California, presided over by Lt.j.g. Samuel Kim from Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, in Santa Barbara, California, June 12, 2025. The incoming commanding officer, Lt.j.g. Samuel Severson, previously served as the Force Protection Officer for Patrol Forces Southwest Asia in Bahrain, and now assumes command of the 87-foot cutter responsible for patrolling the northern coast of Southern California from Cambria to Malibu and surrounding waters.