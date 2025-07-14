Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    CORAL SEA

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250715-N-BW367-1204 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a firefighting drill during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 15. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 04:53
    Photo ID: 9182252
    VIRIN: 250715-N-BW367-1204
    Resolution: 3186x2124
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Team
    USS America (LHA6)
    talismansabre25
    Damage Control
    SFP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download