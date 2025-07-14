USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Firefighting Training during Exercise Talisman Sabre

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250715-N-BW367-1031 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepare for a firefighting drill in the ship’s hangar bay during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, July 15. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)