NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) conducts the first Mid-Range Capability live fire exercise outside of the continental United States successfully sinking a maritime target with a Standard Missile-6 Force during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 on July 16, 2025. The successful strike validated combined joint targeting and command-and-control interoperability between 3MDTF and the combined-joint force. The demonstration highlights the strength of the Australia–U.S. Alliance and the rapidly advancing capability and capacity of 3MDTF and the 10th Australian Brigade to deploy advanced, land-based maritime strike capabilities in support of regional security and stability. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that reflects the close military relationship between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2025 04:45
|Photo ID:
|9182226
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-GS967-8668
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|35.22 MB
|Location:
|NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25
No keywords found.