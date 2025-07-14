Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) conducts the first Mid-Range Capability live fire exercise outside of the continental United States successfully sinking a maritime target with a Standard Missile-6 Force during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 on July 16, 2025. The successful strike validated combined joint targeting and command-and-control interoperability between 3MDTF and the combined-joint force. The demonstration highlights the strength of the Australia–U.S. Alliance and the rapidly advancing capability and capacity of 3MDTF and the 10th Australian Brigade to deploy advanced, land-based maritime strike capabilities in support of regional security and stability. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that reflects the close military relationship between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 04:45
    Photo ID: 9182226
    VIRIN: 250716-A-GS967-8668
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 35.22 MB
    Location: NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Perla Alfaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25

    TAGS

    talismansabre25

