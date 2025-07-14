U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25

Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) conducts the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Perla Alfaro | NORTHERN TERRITORY, Australia — 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (3MDTF) conducts the first Mid-Range Capability live fire exercise outside of the continental United States successfully sinking a maritime target with a Standard Missile-6 Force during Exercise Talisman Sabre 25 on July 16, 2025. The successful strike validated combined joint targeting and command-and-control interoperability between 3MDTF and the combined-joint force. The demonstration highlights the strength of the Australia–U.S. Alliance and the rapidly advancing capability and capacity of 3MDTF and the 10th Australian Brigade to deploy advanced, land-based maritime strike capabilities in support of regional security and stability. Talisman Sabre is a bilateral exercise that reflects the close military relationship between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Perla Alfaro) see less | View Image Page

Northern Territory, Australia – The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) deployed a Mid-Range

Capability (MRC) to Australia and conducted a Standard Missile 6 live fire on July 15th, 2025,

successfully sinking a maritime target in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, a bilateral

exercise between the U.S. and Australian militaries. The deployment demonstrates the 3rd

MDTF's ability to deploy and support regional security and stability.



The MRC live fire is a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. military's land-based

maritime strike and strategic strike capabilities. The live fire validated the U.S. Army’s ability to

forward deploy U.S. Army Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) and demonstrated the 3rd

MDTF's ability to execute command and control (C2) of land-based maritime strike from a

combined muti-domain C2 node in conjunction with the Australian Army's emerging multi-

domain formations.



The live fire demonstration of the MRC's capabilities was conducted in synchronization with the

joint force. This was the first time that a land-based MRC has been fired west of the

International Date Line (IDL), marking a significant milestone in the development and

employment of the U.S. military's land-based maritime strike capabilities.

"The deployment of the MRC and successful execution of an SM-6 live fire against a maritime

target is another significant step forward in our ability to deploy, integrate, and command

and control advanced land-based maritime strike capabilities," said Col. Wade Germann,

Commander of the 3rd MDTF. "This exercise validated our targeting and C2 interoperability with

our partner unit the Australian 10th Brigade through the Land Effects Coordination Cell. We

have set the stage to develop and deploy combat-credible, multi-domain capabilities forward in

support of the Combined and Joint Force.”



The live fire provided valuable insights and lessons learned that will inform the development and

employment of future land-based maritime strike and strategic strike capabilities.