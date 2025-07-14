U.S. Army Deploys, Fires Mid-Range Capability During Talisman Sabre 25

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.16.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Northern Territory, Australia – The 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) deployed a Mid-Range
    Capability (MRC) to Australia and conducted a Standard Missile 6 live fire on July 15th, 2025,
    successfully sinking a maritime target in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, a bilateral
    exercise between the U.S. and Australian militaries. The deployment demonstrates the 3rd
    MDTF's ability to deploy and support regional security and stability.

    The MRC live fire is a significant milestone in the development of the U.S. military's land-based
    maritime strike and strategic strike capabilities. The live fire validated the U.S. Army’s ability to
    forward deploy U.S. Army Long-Range Precision Fires (LRPF) and demonstrated the 3rd
    MDTF's ability to execute command and control (C2) of land-based maritime strike from a
    combined muti-domain C2 node in conjunction with the Australian Army's emerging multi-
    domain formations.

    The live fire demonstration of the MRC's capabilities was conducted in synchronization with the
    joint force. This was the first time that a land-based MRC has been fired west of the
    International Date Line (IDL), marking a significant milestone in the development and
    employment of the U.S. military's land-based maritime strike capabilities.
    "The deployment of the MRC and successful execution of an SM-6 live fire against a maritime
    target is another significant step forward in our ability to deploy, integrate, and command
    and control advanced land-based maritime strike capabilities," said Col. Wade Germann,
    Commander of the 3rd MDTF. "This exercise validated our targeting and C2 interoperability with
    our partner unit the Australian 10th Brigade through the Land Effects Coordination Cell. We
    have set the stage to develop and deploy combat-credible, multi-domain capabilities forward in
    support of the Combined and Joint Force.”

    The live fire provided valuable insights and lessons learned that will inform the development and
    employment of future land-based maritime strike and strategic strike capabilities.

