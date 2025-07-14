Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys [Image 8 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Sgt. Malik J. Gorham, incoming senior enlisted leader of USANEC-Humphreys, renders a salute to the company formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

    (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryoo, Sung Ha, ROK Army)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 9182144
    VIRIN: 250709-O-TQ984-1220
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys [Image 11 of 11], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys
    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download