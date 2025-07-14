Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys [Image 7 of 11]

    HHD and USANEC-Humphreys Conduct CoR at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Sgt. Juan E. Gracia, outgoing senior enlisted leader of USANEC–Humphreys, passes the guidon to Capt. Jerrica-Taylor Cesneros Sampayan, company commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 9, 2025.

    (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryoo, Sung Ha, ROK Army)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 9182140
    VIRIN: 250709-O-TQ984-4046
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Change of Responsibility
    1st Signal Brigade

