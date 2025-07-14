JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, and Sailors stand in recognition of service at Asan Landing Memorial ceremony, July 16. The site of the ceremony is where the 3d Marine Division planted the U.S. flag after securing Asan beachhead from occupying Japanese forces in 1944. Guam is celebrating its 81st anniversary of liberation from Japanese rule during World World II this year with the theme “Fanohge CHamoru,” which is the opening line of Guam's national anthem and translates to a call to rise united, proud, and strong. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)