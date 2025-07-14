Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial

    ASAN, GUAM

    07.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janae McCoy 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, greets a World War II survivor at Asan Landing Memorial ceremony, July 16. The site of the ceremony is where the 3d Marine Division planted the U.S. flag after securing the beachhead. Approximately 55,000 Marines and Army soldiers participated in the battle for Guam. More than 1,800 American service members were killed in action or died from their wounds during the first 21 days of combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2025 02:04
    Photo ID: 9182128
    VIRIN: 250716-N-JC256-1031
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ASAN, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Janae McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial
    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial
    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial
    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial
    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial
    JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JointRegionMarianas
    #Guam81Liberation
    #FanohgeCHamoru
    #AsanLandingMemorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download