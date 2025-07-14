JRM commander attends Asan Landing Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ASAN, Guam (July 16, 2025) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Joint Region Marianas, greets a World War II survivor at Asan Landing Memorial ceremony, July 16. The site of the ceremony is where the 3d Marine Division planted the U.S. flag after securing the beachhead. Approximately 55,000 Marines and Army soldiers participated in the battle for Guam. More than 1,800 American service members were killed in action or died from their wounds during the first 21 days of combat. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Janae McCoy)