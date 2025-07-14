Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Adam Andrews conducts Mounted Gunnery

    Spc. Adam Andrews conducts Mounted Gunnery

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Christina Chang 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Spc. Adam Andrews (left), a combat medic specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Rhode Island Army National Guard, fires an M240B during the Mounted Gunnery task of the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 15, 2025, in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army National Guard's 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025
    Photo ID: 9181921
    VIRIN: 250715-A-KE130-1316
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Spc. Adam Andrews conducts Mounted Gunnery [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Christina Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARNG
    BWC
    NBWC25
    thisismyguard

