Spc. Adam Andrews conducts Mounted Gunnery - 2025 National Best Warrior

U.S. Spc. Adam Andrews (left),a combat medic specialist in the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s 126th Aviation Regiment, fires a M240B during the Mounted Gunnery task of the 2025 National Guard Best Warrior Competition, July 15, 2025, in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The Army National Guard’s 2025 National Best Warrior Competition, hosted by the Maryland National Guard, is an annual event that unites Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officers from seven regions across the United States. Competitors face a demanding series of physical and mental challenges designed to test their military expertise, resilience and dedication to the Warrior Ethos for the opportunity to advance to Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Christina Chang)